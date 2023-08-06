Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Aug. 7. 2023

Aug 6th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

This meeting can also be viewed here live and archived.

Agenda items include:

  • Update on HWY 83 roadwork progress
  • Presentation from The Sharing Center – Sharon Pomaville
  • Presentation from Valmar and Yaws Sanitary Sewer Improvements – Strand Associates, Inc.
  • 2024 Shared Revenue fundsATV/UTV ordinance and committee
  • Silver Lake Boating regulations
  • Possible reimbursement for the purchase of 13 buoys in the amount of $2,905.00 to Silver Lake Management District
  • 294th Avenue and HWY AH streetlight

The full agenda can be viewed here.

