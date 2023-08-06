Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Aug. 7. 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

This meeting can also be viewed here live and archived.

Agenda items include:

Update on HWY 83 roadwork progress

Presentation from The Sharing Center – Sharon Pomaville

Presentation from Valmar and Yaws Sanitary Sewer Improvements – Strand Associates, Inc.

2024 Shared Revenue fundsATV/UTV ordinance and committee

Silver Lake Boating regulations

Possible reimbursement for the purchase of 13 buoys in the amount of $2,905.00 to Silver Lake Management District

294th Avenue and HWY AH streetlight

The full agenda can be viewed here.