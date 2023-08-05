Suspect in Salem Lakes incident found; in police custody

A suspect sought in a violent incident tn Salem Lakes is in custody.

From a sheriff’s department news release:

Myron F. Bowie was located and taken into custody in Chicago, IL.

Bowie’s vehicle was located in the Chicago Heights area by Chicago PD who then located Bowie’s physical location and took him into custody without issue.

The Victim remains in critical condition, but is expected to survive at this time.

Bowie will remain in custody in Illinois pending extradition hearing in Cook County, IL.

Sheriff David W. Zoerner would like to thank our community for the outpouring of support in this case. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received numerous calls from community members that assisted in locating Bowie. Sheriff David W. Zoerner would also like to thank the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Deputies and Detectives, the Chicago Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and all other assisting agencies in this successful arrest and their ongoing commitment to keeping our communities safe.

No further information is available currently.