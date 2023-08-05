Jason Krueger earns degree from University of Maryland Global Campus

Jason Krueger of Salem, earned a Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security from University of Maryland Global Campus in spring 2023.

Krueger was one of nearly 3,400 students who earned degrees from UMGC in the spring semester. Graduates came from all 50 states, four U.S. territories, and 22 countries. The average age of a UMGC graduate in the spring class of 2023 is 35 years old.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland. For more information, visit umgc.edu.