2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: The fair has plenty of pull

The Kenosha County Fair has plenty of pull — as in pulling competitions.

The fair’s pull categories range from garden to tractors weighing thousands of pounds.

Truck and tractor pull is scheduled for Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. in the grandstand. Several Tractor Classes and Truck Classes will be sure to please even the most experienced fan in this jam-packed contest. Details here.

The always popular Combine Demolition Derby follows the truck and tractor pull both nights. See these massive machines compete to be the last survivor.

The Kenosha County Fair runs this year from Aug. 16-20.