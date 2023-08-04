A word from our sponsors: Be a volunteer guardian! Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center offers training

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center — DH
Are you looking for a volunteer opportunity? You could be a Volunteer Guardian! The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center provides training for community members to advocate in health, welfare and/or financial issues for vulnerable adults. Volunteers are then court appointed as the legal decision maker. The program provides training, support and on-going assistance for the volunteer guardian to successfully and capably perform their responsibilities. In as little as one hour each month, you can positively impact the quality of life of an at-risk adult. For more information or to apply, call the ADRC at 262-605-6646.