2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: This fair has music, music, music

The music lover will have daily reasons to attend the Kenosha County Fair.

A variety of acts coming to the Creekside Stage should mean most everyone finds something they can tap their foot — or bob their head — to.

Here’s the lineup:

Wednesday, Aug. 16: 95 WIIL Rock Night at the Fair, 5-10:30 p.m. Royal Bliss, Ron’s Supper Club, NX Tagbacks, Shaman Harvest.

Thursday, Aug. 17: Flat Creek Highway, 2 p.m.; The Kelly Daniels Band 7:45 p.m..

Friday, Aug. 18: Conviction, 2 p.m.; SUgar Highway 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19: Aidna J. Music, 10 a.m.; Justus, noon; Bella Cain, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20, Doo-Wop Jukebox, noon; Class of ’62, 3:30 p.m.

The Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 16-20.