At 3:48 pm Wheatland Fire and Twin Lakes Rescue are responding to a vehicle fire in the 37700 block of Geneva Road. It’s a pickup truck with other vehicles near it. A detached garage is about 6 ft away from it.

3:56 pm Randall Fire requested for an additional engine. The pickup is fully engulfed.

One truck is fully engulfed, another vehicle is on fire. The garage may have started.

4:12 pm fire is under control.

4:22 pm fire investigation task force requested.