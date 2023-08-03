Local students named to MSOE spring 2023 Dean’s List

Aug 3rd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The following local students were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Spring Quarter 2023 Dean’s List:

  • Ryan Giese of Kenosha. Giese is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering.
  • Austin Breit of Trevor. Breit is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
  • Maxwell Matushek of Bristol. Matushek is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
  • Sofia Ricker of Kenosha with High Honors. Ricker is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
  • Alexander Hyde of Twin Lakes. Hyde is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in User Experience.
  • Connor Rutherford of Trevor. Rutherford is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
  • Carson Willms of Kenosha. Willms is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
  • Chidubem Uchegbu of Kenosha with High Honors. Uchegbu is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”

Milwaukee School of Engineering (www.msoe.edu) is an independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing.

