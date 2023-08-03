Local students named to MSOE spring 2023 Dean’s List

The following local students were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Spring Quarter 2023 Dean’s List:

Ryan Giese of Kenosha. Giese is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in BioMolecular Engineering.

Austin Breit of Trevor. Breit is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Maxwell Matushek of Bristol. Matushek is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Sofia Ricker of Kenosha with High Honors. Ricker is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Alexander Hyde of Twin Lakes. Hyde is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in User Experience.

Connor Rutherford of Trevor. Rutherford is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Carson Willms of Kenosha. Willms is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Chidubem Uchegbu of Kenosha with High Honors. Uchegbu is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”

Milwaukee School of Engineering (www.msoe.edu) is an independent, non-profit university has about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing.