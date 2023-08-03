Aug. 3, 2023 lake test results: Camp Lake and DeWitt Park Beach under swim caution

Camp Lake and DeWitt Park Beach in Silver Lake are under swim cautions after resampling Wednesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Wednesday that prompted the cautions were:

Camp Lake – 299 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park Beach – 980 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be resample Thursday.