Locals named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The 2022 fall lists include the following students:

Katherine Riese of Kenosha was named to the Presidents List.

Danielle Schlink of Kenosha was named to the Deans List.

Evyn Jensen of Trevor was named to the Deans List.

Shane Vacala of Twin Lakes was named to the Deans List.

