Aug. 2, 2023 lake test results: Camp Lake closed to swimming; DeWitt Park Beach under swim caution

Camp Lake is closed to swimming and DeWitt Park Beach on SIlver Lake under swim caution after resampling Tuesday by Kenosha Pubic Health showed elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results Tuesday that prompted the caution and closure were:

DeWitt Park Beach – 517 E.coli/100 mL.

Camp Lake – 1120 E.coli/100 mL.

Both locations were scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.