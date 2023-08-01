Highway 50 update Aug. 1, 2023

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have periodic updates with reports on what work has taken place and what is expected for the coming week. — DH

Stage 4 Construction Work & Traffic Configuration is fully underway. Stage 4 is a long-term stage involving repaving the westbound lanes on the north side of 75th Street. A single lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained on the newly paved eastbound lanes on the south side of 75th Street. Access to all businesses on the north side of the street will be maintained. Any short-term temporary closures will be discussed with the owners.

As a reminder, the project team recommends traveling at 25 mph through the work zone for driver and work zone crew safety and to avoid vehicle damage.

Traffic Updates

Wed 8/2 – Sat 8/5 there will be Temporary Rolling Closures of side street access for grading Wed 8/2 Morning: Closure of 250 th Street access onto STH 50 from approximately 7:00 – 10:00 AM. Wed 8/2 Afternoon: Closure of 248 th Street access onto STH 50 from approximately 2:00 – 4:30 PM. Thurs 8/3 – Sat 8/5: Rolling closures of remaining side streets (246 th St, 243 rd St, and 239 th Street) for 2-3 hour periods. Full Access will be maintained at the intersection with STH 83.



Please refer to the WI 511.gov project website for additional information, and feel free to reach out with any questions.