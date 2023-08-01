Aug. 1 lake test results: DeWitt Park Beach closed to swimming; Camp Lake under swim caution

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake is closed to swimming and Camp Lake is under a swim caution after testing by Kenosha County Public Health on Monday showed elevated levels of E.coli in those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results from Monday that prompted the closure and caution were:

DeWitt Park Beach– >2419 E.coli/100 mL

Camp Lake – 387 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park and Camp Lake were scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Other test results from Monday reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 37 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park >2419 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 3 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 4 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 387 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 21 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 79 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 12 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 13 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 1 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 79 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 27 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 27 E.coli/100mL; Lucille on Lake Elizabeth 7 E.coli/100 mL; Musial on Lake Elizabeth– 3 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset on Lake ELizabeth – 3 E.coli/100 mL

Randall (reported by Randall town government) — Powers Lake Beach 2 E.coli/100mL.