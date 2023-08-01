A word from our sponsors: ADRC Memory Cafe to meet Aug. 8

Aug 1st, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center — DH

Join the Kenosha County ADRC’s Dementia Care Specialist, Susan Johnson, and the Alzheimer’s Association for a Memory Café, a place for persons with Mild Cognitive Impairment, early-stage Alzheimer’s, or related dementia, and their care partners to socialize and have fun. Memory Café is meets in-person at the Kenosha Neighborhood Southwest Library, 7979 38th Avenue. Offered the second Tuesday of every month, 1-2 p.m., the next meeting will be on August  8, 2023. For questions and to register call Alzheimer’s Association: 800-272-3900.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Sponsors.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives