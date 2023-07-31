Twin Lakes Park Subdivision celebrates

On Saturday, Twin Lakes Park subdivision celebrated their 100th anniversary.

The Twin Lakes Park subdivision started out as a fish story. The Rockford Waltonian Club, formed to perpetuate the good time they had on the lakes, would come each Summer to Twin Lakes.

In1867, they made their first purchase of land in between the two lakes for a campground for themselves. The Club and their invited guests could number about 100-200 people. They quickly developed a reputation, that got them a notice in the paper each year, prior to their arrival. In 1867 they described their activities. “The fishing was very fine, and the success of the anglers in enticing the scaly inhabitants of the lakes was notable. Sunrise and sunset were favorite hours for this gentle pursuit, and the balance of time was passed in various recreations, among which were sailing, bathing, hunting, croquet and pitching quoits.” Rockford Weekly Register-Gazette Aug.24 1867.

In 1897, they sold land to Virgil Brand, who built a big clubhouse. It burned in 1904. It has been built on the site of the old Rockford Clubhouse.

In 1921 The Twin Lakes Park association was chartered to sell the land. Edward C. Alleman president; J.A. Gies vice president; William J. Threinen, secretary; Joseph Pitts, treasurer. Officers of the company E.J. Sullivan, Bruce V. Piper, Claude D. Green, George Alleman, Joseph Thomas, Axel Landgren, John Strom, and Frank Long. They bought almost 40 acres of land from Brand for nearly $100,000. The campground buildings hadn’t had as much use in recent years and were torn down. The land was to be sold for single homes on each lot.

Sale of the property started Juy 24th with 27 lots sold the first day. Some purchasers were George E. Ludwig of Chicago bought three lots for $8,200. Herman Steffeson and Paul Olson of Chicago. William Voight, William Schwardt, William Pierce, and Henry Schroetter of Kenosha. It was said to be some of the best sites around, with over 6,000 feet of beach.

September 2nd a deed was filed to extend the subdivision. All the initial lots had been sold. In October it included Mt. Moriah.

Some people, and some families have been there for decades. Not necessarily in the same house, or same lot. A few houses are original, like this one.

Old pictures of people, houses, and the area.

Mt. Moriah had its challenges to develop. One surprise was the discovery of a skeleton of a Native American in 1979 while digging the foundation of a house.

Neighbors gathered at the beach. There was lots of food and lots of community.

Tricia McConville organized the event.

They decorated the bridge over the channel between Lake Mary and Lake Elizabeth.

The channel.