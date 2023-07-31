Long-term closure of Highway U to begin Tuesday

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A long-term closure of Kenosha County Highway U (136th Avenue) just south of Highway C (Wilmot Road) is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 1.

This marks the beginning of work on a reconstruction of the intersection of highways C and U that will continue over the next several months.

Improvements to the intersection will include the addition of turn lanes and a traffic signal. The project is beginning with Highway U work, to be followed by the intersection improvements. Substantial completion is expected late this fall.

Traffic on Highway C will not be affected during the Aug. 16-20 run of the Kenosha County Fair.

Drivers are encouraged to detour around the Highway U closure via Highway C, the Interstate 94 West Frontage Road, and Highway Q (104th Street).

This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

More information, including a map of the detour route, is available in a project brief. More details about the entire project may be found on the project website