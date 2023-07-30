Local students named to Carthage College Spring 2023 Dean’s List:

The following local students were named to the Carthage College Spring 2023 Dean’s List:

Elizabeth Campos of Kenosha

Ryan Schumacher of Trevor

Kathrine Boffer of Kenosha

Jordan Ball of Twin Lakes

Kyleigh Pittman of Trevor

Jordan Wheeler of Kenosha

Madeline Persino of Bristol

Qasim Iqbal of Kenosha

Andrew Colletti of Salem

Justin Wheeler of Kenosha

Cynthia Medina of Kenosha

Dalton Callow of Kenosha

Oliver Slater of Kenosha

Hailey Penich of Kenosha

Teagan Coomans of Bristol

Grace Krueger of Trevor

Aubrey Brown of Kenosha

Abygayle McGonegle of Kenosha

Jenna Gianakos of Kenosha

Benjamin Pelli of Bristol

Kyle Matrise of Kenosha

Hannah Huss of Kenosha

Cooper Ferruzzi of Bristol

Mitchell Stough of Bristol

Colin Mills of Kenosha

Aubriana Maedke of Kenosha

Andrea Medina of Kenosha

Daniel Plutchak of Kenosha

Ella Nachtigal of Kenosha

Hannah Schrauth of Kenosha

Savannah Bezotte of Kenosha

Tanner Mordja of Salem

Hailey Cawley of Wilmot

Taylor Wimberly of Kenosha

Trinity Alexander of Kenosha

Andrew Del Real of Kenosha

Cameron Vijesurier of Kenosha

Sage Carlson of salem

Nicole Adamski of Bristol

Liza Iqbal of Kenosha

Terrell Franklin of Kenosha

Isaak Gotberg of Kenosha

Victoria Wheeler of Kenosha

Luke Gillmore of Salem

Veronica Kocsis of Kenosha

Elmedina Qorri of Kenosha

Caitlin Sloan of Twin Lakes

Carissa Kiehl of Kenosha

Christopher Catunao of Kenosha

Tehya Catunao of Kenosha

Catherine Casadont of Kenosha

Colten Schultz of Bristol

Julia Luellen of Salem

Brystal Schultz of Bristol

Dante Whitbeck of Kenosha

Tia Capponi of Kenosha

Nino Breeden of Kenosha

Mackenzie Aldrich of Kenosha

Brandon Davis of Kenosha

James Ritchhart of Kenosha

Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in a given semester. Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on the shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha: www.carthage.edu