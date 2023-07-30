Local students named to Carthage College Spring 2023 Dean’s List:

The following local students were named to the Carthage College Spring 2023 Dean’s List:
- Elizabeth Campos of Kenosha
- Ryan Schumacher of Trevor
- Kathrine Boffer of Kenosha
- Jordan Ball of Twin Lakes
- Kyleigh Pittman of Trevor
- Jordan Wheeler of Kenosha
- Madeline Persino of Bristol
- Qasim Iqbal of Kenosha
- Andrew Colletti of Salem
- Justin Wheeler of Kenosha
- Cynthia Medina of Kenosha
- Dalton Callow of Kenosha
- Oliver Slater of Kenosha
- Hailey Penich of Kenosha
- Teagan Coomans of Bristol
- Grace Krueger of Trevor
- Aubrey Brown of Kenosha
- Abygayle McGonegle of Kenosha
- Jenna Gianakos of Kenosha
- Benjamin Pelli of Bristol
- Kyle Matrise of Kenosha
- Hannah Huss of Kenosha
- Cooper Ferruzzi of Bristol
- Mitchell Stough of Bristol
- Colin Mills of Kenosha
- Aubriana Maedke of Kenosha
- Andrea Medina of Kenosha
- Daniel Plutchak of Kenosha
- Ella Nachtigal of Kenosha
- Hannah Schrauth of Kenosha
- Savannah Bezotte of Kenosha
- Tanner Mordja of Salem
- Hailey Cawley of Wilmot
- Taylor Wimberly of Kenosha
- Trinity Alexander of Kenosha
- Andrew Del Real of Kenosha
- Cameron Vijesurier of Kenosha
- Sage Carlson of salem
- Nicole Adamski of Bristol
- Liza Iqbal of Kenosha
- Terrell Franklin of Kenosha
- Isaak Gotberg of Kenosha
- Victoria Wheeler of Kenosha
- Luke Gillmore of Salem
- Veronica Kocsis of Kenosha
- Elmedina Qorri of Kenosha
- Caitlin Sloan of Twin Lakes
- Carissa Kiehl of Kenosha
- Christopher Catunao of Kenosha
- Tehya Catunao of Kenosha
- Catherine Casadont of Kenosha
- Colten Schultz of Bristol
- Julia Luellen of Salem
- Brystal Schultz of Bristol
- Dante Whitbeck of Kenosha
- Tia Capponi of Kenosha
- Nino Breeden of Kenosha
- Mackenzie Aldrich of Kenosha
- Brandon Davis of Kenosha
- James Ritchhart of Kenosha
Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in a given semester. Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on the shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha: www.carthage.edu