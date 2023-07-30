Local students named to Carthage College Spring 2023 Dean’s List:

Jul 30th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The following local students were named to the Carthage College Spring 2023 Dean’s List:

  • Elizabeth Campos of Kenosha
  • Ryan Schumacher of Trevor
  • Kathrine Boffer of Kenosha
  • Jordan Ball of Twin Lakes
  • Kyleigh Pittman of Trevor
  • Jordan Wheeler of Kenosha
  • Madeline Persino of Bristol
  • Qasim Iqbal of Kenosha
  • Andrew Colletti of Salem
  • Justin Wheeler of Kenosha
  • Cynthia Medina of Kenosha
  • Dalton Callow of Kenosha
  • Oliver Slater of Kenosha
  • Hailey Penich of Kenosha
  • Teagan Coomans of Bristol
  • Grace Krueger of Trevor
  • Aubrey Brown of Kenosha
  • Abygayle McGonegle of Kenosha
  • Jenna Gianakos of Kenosha
  • Benjamin Pelli of Bristol
  • Kyle Matrise of Kenosha
  • Hannah Huss of Kenosha
  • Cooper Ferruzzi of Bristol
  • Mitchell Stough of Bristol
  • Colin Mills of Kenosha
  • Aubriana Maedke of Kenosha
  • Andrea Medina of Kenosha
  • Daniel Plutchak of Kenosha
  • Ella Nachtigal of Kenosha
  • Hannah Schrauth of Kenosha
  • Savannah Bezotte of Kenosha
  • Tanner Mordja of Salem
  • Hailey Cawley of Wilmot
  • Taylor Wimberly of Kenosha
  • Trinity Alexander of Kenosha
  • Andrew Del Real of Kenosha
  • Cameron Vijesurier of Kenosha
  • Sage Carlson of salem
  • Nicole Adamski of Bristol
  • Liza Iqbal of Kenosha
  • Terrell Franklin of Kenosha
  • Isaak Gotberg of Kenosha
  • Victoria Wheeler of Kenosha
  • Luke Gillmore of Salem
  • Veronica Kocsis of Kenosha
  • Elmedina Qorri of Kenosha
  • Caitlin Sloan of Twin Lakes
  • Carissa Kiehl of Kenosha
  • Christopher Catunao of Kenosha
  • Tehya Catunao of Kenosha
  • Catherine Casadont of Kenosha
  • Colten Schultz of Bristol
  • Julia Luellen of Salem
  • Brystal Schultz of Bristol
  • Dante Whitbeck of Kenosha
  • Tia Capponi of Kenosha
  • Nino Breeden of Kenosha
  • Mackenzie Aldrich of Kenosha
  • Brandon Davis of Kenosha
  • James Ritchhart of Kenosha

Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in a given semester. Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on the shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha: www.carthage.edu

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: College news.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives