Rescue calls

Jul 29th, 2023
by Earlene Frederick.

Salem Lakes was dispatched for a diabetic problem at Wilmot Raceway, 30820 111th St at 9:42 pm. There were already responding to a call in Silver Lake. Twin Lakes was also busy on a call.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives