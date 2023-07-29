Mutual aid request

At 9:53 pm Wheatland is responding to the Town of Burlington for a structure fire in the 7800 block of Ridgeway.
At 10:11pm Burlington says that all Wheatland units can return to quarters. No longer needed.
