Mutual aid request

Jul 29th, 2023
by Earlene Frederick.

At 9:53 pm Wheatland is responding to the Town of Burlington for a structure fire in the 7800 block of Ridgeway.

At 10:11pm Burlington says that all Wheatland units can return to quarters. No longer needed.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives