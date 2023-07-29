Local students among Spring 2023 UW-Whitewater graduates

The following local students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement, held May 13, 2023:

Emma Anderson, Salem, graduated with the following degree: Psychology – Bachelor of Arts

Gabrielle Clark, Kenosha, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Art – Bachelor of Fine Arts

Caitlyn Dolan, Kenosha, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Art Education – Bachelor of Science in Education

Noah Fox, Salem, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Occupational Safety – Bachelor of Science

Danielle Garrett, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Early Childhood Education – Bachelor of Science in Education

Sydney Griffiths, Trevor, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Special Education – Bachelor of Science in Education

Jon Hahn, Salem, graduated with the following degree: Computer Science – Bachelor of Science

Wyatt Heckel, Silver Lake, graduated with the following degree: Occupational Safety – Bachelor of Science

Sydney Helmuth, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: General Business – Bachelor of Business Administration

Miranda Hopkins, Bristol, graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Physical Education – Bachelor of Science in Education

Jefferson Kearby, Trevor, graduated with the following degree: Communication – Bachelor of Arts

John Leahey, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Journalism – Bachelor of Arts

Stephanie Mays, Twin Lakes, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Film Studies – Bachelor of Arts

Danielle Ortega, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Psychology – Bachelor of Science

Jaimie Popanda, Twin Lakes, graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: English – Bachelor of Science in Education

Olivia Rzonca, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Marketing – Bachelor of Business Administration

Dylan Sanchez, Twin Lakes, graduated with the following degree: Special Education – Bachelor of Science in Education

Mary Teumer, Salem, graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – Bachelor of Business Administration

David Thacker, Kenosha, graduated with the following degree: Psychology – Bachelor of Science

Genevieve VanKammen, Paddock Lake, graduated with the following degree: Management – Bachelor of Business Administration

Ethan Zgorzelski, Kenosha,graduated with the following degree: Marketing – Bachelor of Business Administration

Chad Zirbel, Silver Lake, graduated with the following degree: Journalism – Bachelor of Arts

More than 1,500 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center. Included in the graduates are 98 students who are veterans, 9 international students and 180 nontraditional undergraduate students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 167 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees. Eight graduates of the university’s LIFE Program, which provides a complete college experience for young adults between the ages of 18-25 who have an intellectual disability, earned an advanced certificate.