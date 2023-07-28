Weather warning

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties until 11:30 pm. A line of thunderstorms moving at 70 mph, with 70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Expect some tree damage.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties until 11:30 pm. A line of thunderstorms moving at 70 mph, with 70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Expect some tree damage.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress