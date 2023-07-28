Weather warning

Jul 28th, 2023
by Earlene Frederick.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties until 11:30 pm. A line of thunderstorms moving at 70 mph, with 70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Expect some tree damage.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives