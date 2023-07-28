Weather warning

Jul 28th, 2023
by Earlene Frederick.

At 9:22 pm the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight.

Severe thunderstorms are expected this evening until past midnight. Any storm-related hazard is possible, but especially high winds that could top 70 mph.

