Paddock Lake residents recommend their village, says survey

Some 92 percent of Paddock Lake residents would recommend their village to others as a place to live, the village’s 2023 resident survey said.

The village surveyed residents by mail earlier this year. Earlier in July, village staff shared the results with the Village Board.

There are 1,275 households in the village. The village received 399 responses, a return rate of 31 percent.

The village has been conducting a resident survey every five years.

Besides the recommendation question, responses to other questions gauging quality of life were positive. Some 82 percent of residents rank the overall quality of life as very satisfied or satisfied. Some 81 percent of residents felt safe in the neighborhoods.

Village initiatives that appeared to have strong support included:

Recruiting and promoting retail development, favored by 74 percent.

Continuing to allow golf carts on roads, favored by 82 percent.

Continuing weekly mosquito spraying, favored by 87 percent of resident,

The village also found out some proposals were quite unpopular with residents:

80 percent of residents did not want no wake hours changed for the lake.

77 percent of residents did not want the village to consider lowering the speed limit on village roads from 25 to 15 mph.

Perhaps one of the most significant turnarounds from 2018 was a question asking if the board should consider donating surplus funds (typically a few hundred dollars) to area food banks, The Sharing Center or other aid organizations. In 2018, the residents responded yes 64 percent, no 36 percent. This year, the response was no 55 percent, yes 45 percent.

“I was surprised by that,” village President Terry Burns said.

Here is a link to the 2023 full results.