July 28, 2023 lake test results: DeWitt Park Beach closed to swimming over weekend

DeWitt Park Beach will be closed to swimming over the weekend after resampling Thursday by Kenosha County Public Health continued to show elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Thursday’s result that prompted the swim closure was 1553 E.coli/100 mL.

Due to overnight rain, the site was not able to be resampled Friday and the closure will remain in effect through the weekend.

DeWitt Park Beach tested with elevated E.coli four times this week.