Highway 50 update July 28, 2023

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have periodic updates with reports on what work has taken place and what is expected for the coming week. — DH
- Bidirectional traffic has been shifted to the South side of STH 50 on the new concrete pavement and paved temp asphalt.
- EB Left Turn Lanes at STH 75, 246th, and 236th.
- WB Left Turn Lanes at 242nd, 244th, 246th, STH 83, and CTH F.
- All side roads are open for bidirectional traffic.
Current Construction Activities
- A.W. Oakes grading crews have been on site finishing topsoil on South side of road and now opening North side driveways in conjunction with traffic switch and starting asphalt layer removal along STH 50.
- A.W. Oakes concrete crews have completed Stage 2 sidewalk and C&G work prior to switching traffic.
- Outdoor Lighting was on site this past week preparing conduit runs and pull boxes on South side of road then moving signal heads for temp signals at 246th and STH 83.
- TCP / High Star Traffic completed the Stage 4C traffic switch on Monday 7/24 to put all traffic on South side of road.
- Stark was on site early last week to complete all temporary widening asphalt areas for Stage 4C turn lanes as well as complete Stage 2 side roads and driveways.
- Mid State sawing has completed North side sawing for match points.
- Frontier and Spectrum completed their conflicting utility pole removals along North side of STH 50.
Construction Activities for the coming week
- A.W. Oakes grading crews will be on site completing removals of Asphalt layer followed by concrete pavement, driveways, and sidewalk on North side of road.
- Antigo will be on site the remainder of the week using concrete breaker on North side of road.