2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: See the antique farm machinery exhibit at the fair

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. – DH

For 50 years there has been an antique farm machinery exhibit at the Kenosha County Fair.

That’s a long time. But much of the equipment in this display will be considerably older.

Some of the machinery you might see includes:

Old-fashioned pitcher pump to draw water.

Rope maker, which makes rope from baling twine.

How corn was ground into feed.

Old tractors, including John Deere, Allis Chalmers and Farmall models.

The antique farm machinery exhibit is located just inside the Kenosha County fair main gate on the north end of the fairgrounds.

The Antique Tractor Parade will start at the Antique Farm Machinery Exhibit and head to the Grandstand area at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

If you have any old engines, tractors, horse drawn equipment, garden or farm equipment, tools or any farm related paraphernalia you would like to display, your are invited to join the Antique Machinery Exhibit and have some fun displaying your toys. Here’s a registration form. For more information contact the fair office at 262-862-6121.

The Kenosha County Fair runs Aug. 16-20 this year at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.