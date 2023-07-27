Salem Lakes Village Board retains interim administrator

The Salem Lakes Village Board at a special meeting Thursday voted to retain a former Walworth County administrator as its interim village administrator.

David Bretl of Public Administration Associates, LLC of Whitewater, will serve in that capacity while village administrator Michael Murdock is on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation into concerns about his performance. The board recently hired a Milwaukee law firm to conduct that investigation.

Bretl is expected to work about 24 hours per week at a flat rate of $130/hour. There will be no additional cost expenses or mileage, said village President Rita Bucur.

How long the village will need Bretl is not clear, but board members have expressed at other meetings the need to proceed with budget preparation and other important functions despite Murdock’s leave status.

Bretl’s biography at Public Administration Associates, LLC’ website says he has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Law Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He retired in early 2020 from his position as county administrator and corporation counsel for Walworth County, a combined position that he held since 2003.

At Thursday’s meeting, there initially seemed to be some sentiment for hiring the other candidate under consideration, Todd Michaels, former village manager for Milwaukee suburb Greendale. Trustees Bill Barhyte and Jared Young said they favored Michaels, though at that point board members were using numbers not names to refer to the candidates.

Trustee Kelly Sweeting said she preferred to keep looking, She interviewed both candidates as part of a sub-committee that screened the candidates.

Both Bucur and Hopkins said they had much better and constructive conversations with Bretl than Michaels. Trustee Dennis Faber said he was comfortable with either candidate.

Trustee Ron Gandt, attending via phone, said he was undecided on which candidate he preferred.

When Hopkins moved to retain Bretl (seconded by Faber) all board members voted in favor.