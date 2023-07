The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 9:30 a.m.

At 8:41 a.m., the National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm was located along a line from Elkhorn to near Woodstock and Marengo in Illinois, moving east at 50 mph. Conditions associated with this storm include 60 mph wind gusts. Damage to roofs, siding and trees possible.