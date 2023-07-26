Salem Lake Village Board puts village administrator on paid leave, hires attorney for investigation and considering interim administrator hire

The Salem Lakes Village Board in the last two weeks has made a couple of moves regarding its village administrator position and is considering another.

At a special meeting on July 13, the board voted unanimously to put village administrator Michael Murdock on paid leave.

Then at another special meeting on July 20, the board hired law firm Attolles Law of Milwaukee to investigate “concerns surrounding the administrator’s performance.” The hire was approved by unanimous vote with all members present.

This week, two potential interim administrator candidates, Dave Bretl from Public Administration Associates LLC and Todd Michaels from GovTemps have been getting a look at the village’s operations.

Some board members appeared to be ready to hire Bretl on July 20, but others wanted to first bring both in to look around at village’s operations.

Village President Rita Bucur in an email to westofthei.com pointed out the hiring of an interim administrator “is not to replace Mr. Murdock, only to help run the day-to-day operations while Mr. Murdock is on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The board is scheduled to hold another special board meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem to consider retaining an interim administrator.