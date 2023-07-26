July 26, 2023 lake test results: DeWitt Park Beach on swim caution

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake is under a swim caution after resampling Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from resampling on Tuesday that prompted the swim caution was 579 E.coli/100 mL.

DeWitt Park Beach was scheduled to be resampled again Wednesday.