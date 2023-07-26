Agenda: Randall Town Board and Plan Commission meeting July 27, 2029

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Among the agenda items are:

JUDY L. & STEVEN L. SUTER, 32831 121st Pl., Twin Lakes, WI 53181 (Owner), requesting a variance (Section III. P. 12.18.4-5(b): that accessory buildings shall be located in the side or rear yard only) to construct a detached accessory building to be located in the street yard on Tax Key Parcel #60-4-119-351-1200, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

DAVID LANG, 1416 Second St., Twin Lakes WI 53181 (Owner), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section III. S. 12.18.7-4: which states that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to operate a drive-thru holiday light display in the A-2 General Agricultural Dist. on Tax Parcel #60-4-119-312-0200, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Review of District of Powers Lake educational material. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Tabled Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.