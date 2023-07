This year’s Kenosha County Fair includes a scarecrow contest.

Participants are asked to design a full-sized scarecrow. The contest is open to individuals, 4-H clubs, 4-H Project Groups and vendors.

The contest is sponsored by Grayslake Feed Sales.

First place will receive $50, second place $30 and third place $20.

Scarecrow entry and set-up is Aug. 15. Here is a link to the full details and entry form.

The 2023 Kenosha County Fair will take place from Aug. 16-20.