Salem Lakes Fire Commission complaint hearings to be conducted by its attorney

The Salem Lakes Fire Commission on Monday designated its attorney to run hearings related to complaints from two local businesses about actions of the Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue chief and its fire marshal.

As a result, commission attorney John Fuchs will oversee prehearing procedures, conduct the hearings and then submit a recommendation to the commission for its consideration. The commission will essentially act as a jury with the ultimate decision making power on the matter, Fuchs explained at a commission meeting Monday.

The decision to engage Fuchs in this way rather than conduct the hearing themselves was made by unanimous vote of the commission with all members present at Monday’s meeting.

“I think we leave it to the professionals,” commission Vice President Allen Dunski said.

The hearing or hearings regarding complaints filed by Wilmot Stage Stop and Auto Truck Equipment will look much like a trial, Fuchs explained. The prosecution of the case will be done by the business’s legal counsel and attorneys for Chief James Lejcar and fire Marshal Steve Ptaszynski will be able to present a defense. Fuchs will run the hearings, which will be open and public.

While commission members will not be participating, they will be able to sit in as members of the public for all or any part of the hearings.

After receiving Fuch’s recommendation and a full record of the case, the commission will meet to deliberate, likely in closed session, and then render its decision in the case.

A date for a hearing or hearings was not set Monday.

The commission decided earlier this month that complaints filed by the two businesses warranted a hearing.