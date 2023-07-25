July 25, 2023 lake test results: DeWitt Park beach closed to swimming

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake has been closed to swimming after sampling by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result that prompted the closure was greater than 2419 E.coli/100mL. DeWitt Park beach is scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.

Other test results from Monday’s testing by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 1 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park >2419 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 19 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 16 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 41 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 33 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 26 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 40 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 31 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 28 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 111 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 77 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 3 E.coli/100mL.

Randall — Powers Lake Beach 3.1 E.coli/100mL.