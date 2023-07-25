Hot spell in forecast; air quality alert in effect for Tuesday

Hot temperatures in the high 80s and into the 90s at times are expected over the next few days.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures of 89 on Tuesday, 87 on Wednesday, 90 on Thursday and 89 on Friday before cooling off a bit with a high temperature of 80 on Saturday.

Dewpoint, a key factor of how we perceive heat and humidity, may get to 70 during the warmest part of the stretch. As the NWS says: “The higher the dew point, the muggier it will feel.”

Here’s some advice about coping with the heat from NWS.

An air quality alert also remains in effect for most of Wisconsin until noon, Tuesday.