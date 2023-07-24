Highway 50 update July 24, 2023

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have periodic updates with reports on what work has taken place and what is expected for the coming week. — DH

Stage 4 Construction Work & Traffic Configuration begins on Monday. Stage 4 is a long-term stage involving repaving the westbound lanes on the north side of 75th Street. A single lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained on the newly paved eastbound lanes on the south side of 75th Street. Access to all businesses on the north side of the street will be maintained. Any short-term temporary closures will be discussed with the owners.

As a reminder, the project team recommends traveling at 25 mph through the work zone for driver and work zone crew safety and to avoid vehicle damage.

Traffic Updates

Monday 7/24/23: CROSSOVER of Traffic to South Side of Road : Monday Morning: Eastbound traffic will be shifted to the south side of the road. Monday Afternoon: Westbound traffic will be shifted to the south side of the road. NO LEFT TURNS will be permitted at 242 nd St, 244 th Street and 246 th Street until the crossover is complete Monday afternoon. These intersections will allow right turns only, so all left-turn traffic will need to turn right and make U-turns at the ends of the work zone. Left turns will re-open once all traffic has been shifted to the south side of the road. Full Access will be maintained at the intersection with STH 83.



The project team asks that all drivers use extra caution on Monday, as crews work to complete the cross-over, move traffic barrels, signs, and cones, and place new pavement markings efficiently and safely. Please drive slowly through work zone or use an alternate route if possible. Once the cross-over is complete, normal work zone operations will resume.

Please refer to the WI 511.gov project website for additional information