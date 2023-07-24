Agenda: Wheatland Town Board and Board of Commissioners of Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District meetings July 24, 2023

Jul 24th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board and Board of Commissioners of Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District are scheduled to hold meetings Monday at Wheatland Town Hall in New Munster.

Both entities have the same members.

The Lilly Lake meeting is first, starting at 5:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

  • Audit of Lake District Books
  • Review of Financial Report
  • Set up for 2024 Budget

The full lake district meeting is available here.

The Town Board meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., Agenda items include:

  • Chris Brown, president of the Twin Lakes area chamber to introduce himself and the role the
    Twin Lakes Chamber has in the community.
  • Discussion on Road Bonds. – continuing discussion
  • ATV travel on town roads – continuing discussion

The full agenda is available here

