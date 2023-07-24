Agenda: Wheatland Town Board and Board of Commissioners of Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District meetings July 24, 2023

The Wheatland Town Board and Board of Commissioners of Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District are scheduled to hold meetings Monday at Wheatland Town Hall in New Munster.

Both entities have the same members.

The Lilly Lake meeting is first, starting at 5:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Audit of Lake District Books

Review of Financial Report

Set up for 2024 Budget

The full lake district meeting is available here.

The Town Board meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., Agenda items include:

Chris Brown, president of the Twin Lakes area chamber to introduce himself and the role the

Twin Lakes Chamber has in the community.

ATV travel on town roads – continuing discussion

The full agenda is available here