Agenda: Wheatland Town Board and Board of Commissioners of Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District meetings July 24, 2023

The Wheatland Town Board and Board of Commissioners of Lilly Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District are scheduled to hold meetings Monday at Wheatland Town Hall in New Munster.
Both entities have the same members.
The Lilly Lake meeting is first, starting at 5:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are:
- Audit of Lake District Books
- Review of Financial Report
- Set up for 2024 Budget
The full lake district meeting is available here.
The Town Board meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., Agenda items include:
- Chris Brown, president of the Twin Lakes area chamber to introduce himself and the role the
Twin Lakes Chamber has in the community.
- Discussion on Road Bonds. – continuing discussion
- ATV travel on town roads – continuing discussion