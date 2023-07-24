Agenda: Salem School District board regular and special workshop meetings July 25, 2023

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a special workshop and regular board meeting Tuesday in the Large Group Instruction Room at the school.
The special workshop meeting is first, starting at 5:30 p.m. The agenda is available here.
The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Among the agenda items are:
- Adopt 2023-2024 Student Academic Standards
- 2022-2023 School Calendar Report
- 2022-2023 Pupil Transportation Report
- Strategic Plan Update
- Referendum Project Update