Agenda: Salem School District board regular and special workshop meetings July 25, 2023

Jul 24th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a special workshop and regular board meeting Tuesday in the Large Group Instruction Room at the school.

The special workshop meeting is first, starting at 5:30 p.m. The agenda is available here.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Adopt 2023-2024 Student Academic Standards
  • 2022-2023 School Calendar Report
  • 2022-2023 Pupil Transportation Report
  • Strategic Plan Update
  • Referendum Project Update

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

