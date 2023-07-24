Agenda: Salem Lakes Fire Commission meeting July 24, 2023

The Salem Lakes Fire Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Discussion with Attorney Fuchs as to pre-hearing and hearing procedure under Section 62.13 Wisconsin Statutes. Possible action on manner and scheduling of hearings.

Discussion with counsel for the Chief and Fire Inspector/Fire Marshall regarding possible waiver of reading of charges filed and statutory hearing date time frames, pre-hearing discovery and/or motions, subpoena process, and hearing procedure

