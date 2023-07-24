Agenda: Paris Town Board special and regular meetings July 25, 2023

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold special and regular meetings on Tuesday.
The special board meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.. On the agenda is a closed session pertianing a draft master agreement with Midwest Fiber Networks.
The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. or upon conclusion of the special Town Board meeting.
Among the agenda items for regular meeting are:
- Presentation by representatives of Charter/Spectrum to provide information about the installation of fiber internet service to portions of the Town.
- Consideration and possible approval of a Service Order with MidWest Fiber Networks LLC to provide internet service to the Town Hall upon installation of fiber network.
- Consideration of Master Network Development Agreement with MIdWest Fiber Networks LLC
- Updated Burn Permit process
- Paris Solar updates