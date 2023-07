The Bristol Village Board meeting is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday starting at 7 p.m. at VIllage Hall.

Agenda items include:

Zoning ordinance change for property located on east side of Highway 45 and south of Highway C tax parcel number 37-4-121-202-0252.

Zoning ordinance change for property located on northeast corner of Highway Q and Highway U tax parcel numbers 37-4-121-0330 and 37-4-121-243-0340.

The full agenda is available here.