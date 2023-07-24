A word from our sponsors: $7,300 raffle to support The Sharing Center

Jul 24th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid announcement from The Sharing Center. — DH

The Sharing Center, a Western Kenosha County focused food pantry and crisis resource center, is holding a raffle in conjunction with its 40th anniversary celebration.

Grand prize is a $7,300 power sports voucher for Schauer Power in Union Grove.

Tickets are 1 for $20 and 6 for $100.

Tickets are available at

  • Sharing Center –  Trevor
  • Fire Pit – Trevor
  • KC’s Cabin – Antioch
  • Sand Bar – Twin Lakes
  • Sand Lots – Salem
  • Schauer PowerCenter – Union Grove
  • Ralph’s Bar – Trevor
  • Antioch Fine Wines & Liquor -Antioch
  • Main Street Tap – Twin Lakes
  • Wild Child’s – Twin Lakes

Drawing will be Sept 14 at 7:30 p.m.

