2023 Western Kenosha County Tennis Association Rally for Life to have new, shorter format; adds pickleball & cornhole

Every year the Western Kenosha County Tennis Association (WKCTA) ends their summer season with the 24-hour “Rally for Life” event that has raised over $20,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The tradition continues this year, but organizers have shortened the event to run from 9 a.m. Friday, July 28 to midnight, Saturday, eliminating the overnight at the Central High School courts.

There will be have tennis activities for all ages throughout the event and everyone is welcome during anytime of the rally. New this year are a Pickleball and a Cornhole Tournament.

The goals of the event are:

Raise $3,000 or more for the American Cancer Society.

Keep a tennis ball going over the nets for 12 hours in a row.

Provide an opportunity to all community members to come out and participate in Tennis and Pickleball events.

The tentative schedule for Friday, July 28 is:

9:00am – 11:30am High School Camp Tournament: For those enrolled into the camp

11:30am – 12:00pm Opening Ceremony

12:00pm – 2:00pm Open Tennis & Pickleball play for any, and all ages

2:00pm – 4:00pm Ages 5-14 Tennis games & Competitions (prizes for participants)

4:00pm – 5:00pm Learn to play Pickleball; then join in the tournament

5:00pm – 7:00pm Pickleball Tournament: Two divisions: Competitive & Social. No pre-registration

6:00pm – 7:30pm Cornhole Tournament: Non-competitive, no pre-registration

7:30pm – Midnight Doubles Champ & other Tennis Games: Open to all, Pizza Served.

If you are under 16, you are asked to attend with an adult.

Need More Info? Contact Bob Ferruzzi email: wkcta@aol.com or cell 262-358-1747. Donations accepted at the rally or online at www.wkcta.com