Units responding for crash in Camp Lake

Jul 23rd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:39 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash at Highway SA and 268th Avenue in Camp Lake.

Per dispatch: Single motorcycle involved. Injuries being reported.

