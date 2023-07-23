Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 10:49 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash at Highways 45 & Q in Bristol
Per dispatch: Motorcycle and another vehicle involved.
