Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at the school.
Agenda items include:
- Open enrollment update.
- Nice Healthcare add on.
- Referendum discussion: Where do we stand? Impact of new state budget, next steps.
- Discuss 2023-24 regular board meetings dates/time
- Approve 2023-24 Family Handbook
- Approve 2023-24 Crisis Plan
- Executive session at end of meeting to consider employee performance evaluation.
The full agenda is available here.