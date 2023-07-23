Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at the school.

Agenda items include:

Open enrollment update.

Nice Healthcare add on.

Referendum discussion: Where do we stand? Impact of new state budget, next steps.

Discuss 2023-24 regular board meetings dates/time

Approve 2023-24 Family Handbook

Approve 2023-24 Crisis Plan

Executive session at end of meeting to consider employee performance evaluation.

The full agenda is available here.