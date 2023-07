At about 6:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for an investigation in the 17200 block of Winfield Rood in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Caller reports large quantity of block smoke south of this area.

UPDATE about 6:57 p.m. — Bristol unit on scene and investigating reports smoke appears to be from structure fire south of the state line.