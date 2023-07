Note: This is a paid announcement from the Kenosha County Fair. — DH

The Kenosha County Fair grandstand will feature a rodeo on Friday of the fair.

Big Hat Rodeo will present bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing and more!

Attendance for the rodeo requires an additional fee of $10 for ages 10 and older, $1 ages 3 – 9 and 2 and under free!

You can buy advance tickets for the fair and grandstand events here.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair runs from Aug. 16-20.