Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board special meeting July 20, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Here is the agenda:

Convene into closed session pursuant to Wis. Stat. Section 19.85 (1)(g) (for purposes of conferring with

legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy

to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved), and pursuant to

Wis. Stat. Section 19.85 (1)(c) (considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance

evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises

responsibility), specifically concerning potential employment related claims involving the

Administrator. Reconvene into open session pursuant to Wis. Stats. §19.85(2) for possible additional discussion

and/or action concerning any matter discussed in closed session and/or any unfinished item remaining

on the agenda. Convene into closed session pursuant to Wis. Stat. Section 19.85 (1)(g) (for purposes of conferring with

legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy

to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved) and pursuant to

Wis. Stat. Section 19.85 (1)(c) (considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance

evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises

responsibility), specifically concerning personnel issues and claims involving the operation and

functioning of the Fire Department. Reconvene into open session pursuant to Wis. Stats. §19.85(2) for possible additional discussion

and/or action concerning any matter discussed in closed session and/or any unfinished item remaining

on the agenda. Discussion and possible action on retaining interim administrator. Discussion and possible action on Village funding or financial support for the Fire Commission’s

request to retain Attorney John Fuchs from Fuchs and Boyle, S.C. as legal counsel, to counsel the

Commission, and serve as hearing examiner, regarding charges filed by aggrieved persons as to the

Fire Chief and Fire Inspector/Marshal. Discussion and possible action on purchasing 5 computers for the Fire Commission at a cost of

$3,742.55.

ADJOURNMENT