2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Get ready for the fair!

The Kenosha County Fair is right around the corner.

The fair will take place this year from Aug. 16-20 at the fairgrounds in Wilmot adjacent to Wilmot Union High School. The theme this year is “Barnyard Mardi Gras.” Daily admission is $10 for 12 years old and above. Ages 7 to 11 are $5 a day and children 6 and under are free. Seniors 65 and older have daily admission of $7. Active or retired military (must show ID) are $7 daily. Season tickets are: Adults (12 and over) $35 and children ages 7-11 $12.

Lifetime memberships are $250.

Rodeo on Friday night requires a $10 Grandstand fee for ages 10+; ages 3-9 $1; ages 2 and under free (with paid Fair Admission). Racing on Saturday night requires a $15 Grandstand Fee for ages 12+; 11 and under free (with paid Fair Admission).

The fair is a truly something for everyone event with animals, art, rides, music, racing, food and more. It’s the ultimate all ages experience.

Leading up to the fair westofthei.com will publish every day a “2023 Fair Preview” highlighting some aspect of the fair. Keep coming back to learn more about what’s going to be happening at the Kenosha County Fair.